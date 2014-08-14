After just one year on the menu, Burger King is pulling lower-calorie fries from most of its restaurants.

The fast-food chain said that 100 million customers have munched on Satisfries. But that wasn't enough to keep them on the company-wide Burger King (BKW) menu.

Satisfries were meant to give Burger King an edge against age-old rival McDonald's (MCD). BK billed Satisfries as having 40% less fat and 30% fewer calories than McDonald's fries.

About 2,500 franchisees will keep the product. The company has 13,000 restaurants worldwide.

The announcement is Burger King's latest effort to shake up the French fry market. Earlier this week, the Miami-based chain announced that it is bringing back chicken fries after a two-year hiatus, but only for a limited time at certain restaurants.

The company is accompanying the chicken fry launch with eBay (EBAY)bidding for branded merchandise, including a yellow chicken-themed T-shirt for $41.

In another experimental move last year, Burger King launched a hamburger with fries on it for $1. But that is no longer listed on the online menu.