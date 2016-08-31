On Mexico trip, Trump leaves press stranded

Donald Trump went to Mexico City. The press corps that covers him, not so much.

The reporters who normally travel with Trump were left seething in Phoenix on Wednesday after the campaign refused to take them to Mexico City for the candidate's impromptu meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

The trip, Trump's first foreign meeting with a head of state as Republican nominee, was announced late Tuesday night while Trump and the press corps were in Seattle. But when Trump's plane left for Los Angeles, en route to Mexico, the press charter instead went to Phoenix, where Trump will give an immigration speech upon his return to the U.S.

It wasn't until Wednesday morning, just hours before the meeting, that Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway confirmed that there would be a press availability following the meeting at which reporters would be able to ask questions.

"No one from the traveling press pool will be able to get down there by then," a member of the traveling press pool told CNNMoney. "We were left in the dark."

"Trump's traveling press corps got no heads-up about this trip, no efforts made to get them there," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted.

Zeke Miller, of Time Magazine, said it was "a troubling departure from precedent for the Trump campaign to leave U.S. press behind."

News organizations have been scrambling to get reporters and crews on the ground through private travel or by relying on teams they have in Mexico City.

CBS has a truck and crew at the location for the event, but as of publication was lacking an American producer who could put together a pool for other networks. Several other news organizations are trying to get reporters in place for the post-meeting press availability.

The slight marks the second time in two weeks that Trump has left his press pool stranded while he went to a last-minute campaign event, free from the scrutiny of the men and women who cover the daily happenings of his campaign. In mid-August, Trump made a last-minute trip to Baton Rouge to survey flood damage while the pool was left in Charlotte.

Spokespeople for the Trump campaign did not immediately comment on the matter.

Reporters voiced their frustrations on Wednesday in a press call with Jason Miller, the campaign communications director. When asked why they did not get guidance on the trip, he said he was not authorized to talk about the matter, a source who was on the call said.

Miller did say on the call that there would be on the record statements from both Trump and President Nieto after the meeting.