Entenmann's recalls Little Bite snacks for plastic contamination

Bimbo Bakeries -- which makes the packaged Entenmann's Little Bites snacks -- just issued a mini muffin recall.

The company said Wednesday that its recalling an unspecified number of Little Bites fudge brownies, chocolate chip muffins and variety packs that may contain "small pieces of plastic."

The recall notice warned of a "choking and/or cutting hazard."

It affects brownies and chocolate chip muffin packages with a "best by" date of October 8, and variety packs with a "best by" date of September 24. All of the affected products were shipped to retailers in at least 30 states within the past two weeks.

Bimbo Bakeries says it received complaints from consumers who found plastic in the product, and an injury was reported. Bimbo Bakeries said it determined the problem stems a "manufacturing failure at a contract manufacturer's bakery in Illinois."

A spokesperson for Bimbo Bakeries could not immediately provide additional details on how the plastic got in the production process.

A list of recalled products and their UPC codes can be found here.

The company is offering full refunds to customers who return a recalled box to its place of purchase. Consumers can get more information by calling 1-800-984-0989.