This year's three presidential debates will be moderated by NBC's Lester Holt, CNN's Anderson Cooper and ABC's Martha Raddatz, and Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace.

The vice presidential debate moderator is Elaine Quijano of CBS News.

Holt, the anchor of the NBC Nightly News, will lead the first debate, which is set to take place at Hofstra University on September 26.

Cooper and Raddatz will co-moderate the second debate, which will be a town-hall style event in St. Louis, Missouri.

Wallace will moderate the third and final presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The role of presidential debate moderator is among one of the most coveted assignments in political journalism, especially in this cycle when interest in the debates is likely to reach an all-time high.

The Commission on Presidential Debates had initially planned to announce moderators in late August, but held the announcement til September.

The delay was due in part to an unprecedented challenge the bipartisan commission faces in selecting individuals who are immune (or at least as immune as possible) to accusations of bias. Trump made it more challenging than ever.

The last thing the Commission wants is for the moderator to become part of the story about a debate. Yet Trump's aggressive attacks on the media and complaints about unfair treatment have effectively guaranteed that the moderators will come under scrutiny from conservatives.

This made the Commission even more cautious than usual in researching potential moderators, sources said. The Commission feared that Trump would use even the slightest whiff of a pro-Clinton bias to attack a moderator and undermine his or her credibility.

Their efforts were complicated by the fact that Clinton has been a public figure for 30 years and has developed unique relationships with certain journalists.

The commission sought candidates who -- in addition to being qualified and capable of moderating a debate -- have a reputation for being fair and evenhanded and have no record of controversy with either candidate.

"The job description is to be both a journalist, a moderator, and a circus navigator, I think. The job involves doing many things, which is why this is so difficult," former CNN Washington bureau chief Frank Sesno said on "Smerconish" last week.

"They have got to not be intimidated by cameras and knowing that maybe a billion people around the world are watching this thing. So there's a great deal of pressure and a great deal of sort of real-time thinking that goes into this job. Not everybody can do it," Sesno said. "Very few can, really."