British Airways computer problem causes delays at multiple airports

British Airways is reporting problems with its computer system as passengers at multiple airports complain of delays and long lines.

"Our IT teams are working as hard as they can to quickly fix a problem with our check-in system," the airline said in a statement. "We're sorry for the delays some customers are experiencing as they check-in for their flights."

The company's official Twitter account responded to complaints from travelers at airports including Atlanta, Chicago and Boston. Others reported problems in the Bahamas and Mexico.

Passengers said airline representatives had told them the system failure had been going on for hours and was worldwide.

@British_Airways @flySFO almost 2 hours waiting to check in due to apparent global system failure. pic.twitter.com/YPB0v2WpMT — Mark Theunissen (@marktheunissen) September 6, 2016

"Apparently computers are taking the #LaborDay2016," tweeted Alex Kintzer, posting a photo of a long line San Francisco airport.

It wasn't immediately clear how many flights have been affected.

Some people shared images of hand-written boarding cards that BA staff had given them.

The disruption comes about a month after Delta (DAL) was hit by a global computer outage that caused days of travel chaos, including about 2,000 flight cancellations.

Less than three weeks before that, Southwest Airlines (LUV) canceled more than 1,000 flights following a system failure.

-- Marilia Brocchetto contributed reporting.