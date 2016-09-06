Greta Van Susteren leaving Fox News

Greta Van Susteren, one of the top anchors on Fox News for the past decade, is leaving the cable news channel, effective immediately.

The stunning announcement was made by Fox News on Tuesday morning. No reason for her exit was given.

Van Susteren joined Fox News from CNN in 2002. Until Friday, she was the host of "On the Record" at 7 p.m., making her a pivotal part of the channel's prime time lineup.

She was not quoted in the announcement about her exit, and she did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

But she replied to several well-wishers on Twitter and thanked them for supporting her.

Former 6 p.m. host Brit Hume will take over the 7 p.m. time slot temporarily.

"I am happy to take on this assignment for the balance of this extraordinary election," Hume said in a statement.

The press release also included Fox News co-presidents Bill Shine and Jack Abernethy praising Van Susteren.

"We are grateful for Greta's many contributions over the years and wish her continued success," the two executives said.

Fox's Howard Kurtz reported that Van Susteren had asked to renegotiate her contract after Fox News chief Roger Ailes left his position in the wake of a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by former anchor Gretchen Carlson.

According to Kurtz, Van Susteren had in her contract a "key man" clause that allowed her to leave if Ailes did, and when negotiations failed, she chose to activate that clause.

Separately, 21st Century Fox announced a $20 million settlement with Carlson on Tuesday morning.