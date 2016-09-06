21st Century Fox has agreed to a settlement with Gretchen Carlson, the anchorwoman who sued Roger Ailes alleging harassment and retaliation in July, Vanity Fair magazine reported Tuesday.

Ailes, the powerful Fox News CEO and chairman, resigned in the wake of the allegations, which he has continuously denied.

21st Century Fox, however, is acknowledging harm.

In a highly unusual public statement on Tuesday morning, the company said, "We sincerely regret and apologize for the fact that Gretchen was not treated with the respect that she and all our colleagues deserve."

According to Vanity Fair, Fox's settlement with Carlson is for $20 million. The magazine reports that Fox has also reached settlements with two other women who alleged harassment by Ailes.