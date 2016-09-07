Students vote to remove Roger Ailes' name from campus newsroom

Roger Ailes' departure from Fox News has roiled the network's newsroom, but it has also upset the newsroom at Ohio University.

Students at Ailes' alma mater no longer want his name on their school newsroom.

The former Fox News chairman and CEO, who resigned from the network in July amid allegations of sexual harassment, gave a big donation to Ohio University in 2007 to help fund the construction of a newsroom. The grateful university later named the completed facility the "Roger E. Ailes Newsroom."

Now, students want his name scrubbed from the door.

Related: Settlements, departures, rumsors: Ailes exit shakes Fox News to its core

The Ohio University Graduate Student Senate, along with a variety of other student groups, unanimously voted on Tuesday night to tell the university to rename the space.

The Graduate Student Senate has voted to denounce the alleged actions of Roger E. Ailes, call for an immediate renaming of the WOUB newsroom — OU Graduate Senate (@OUGradSenate) September 7, 2016

Ohio University, which is located in Athens, Ohio, did not immediately respond to CNNMoney's request for comment.

It's unclear whether the university will be allowed to ditch the name, considering Ailes poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into its construction.

But Sarah Grace, a candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives who attended the vote, told CNNMoney that getting Ailes' name removed is less important than starting a discussion about the issue on Ohio's campus.

Related: Gabriel Sherman: Murdochs looked the other way at Roger Ailes' behavior

"There have been so many instances of sexual assault on college campuses," she said, adding that talking about rape and sexual harassment are key to changing attitudes toward women.

The vote came just after Ailes and 21st Century Fox settled a few lawsuits filed against Ailes by female talent at the network, including former anchor Gretchen Carlson.