Ford recalls more cars for broken door latches, lowers profit guidance

Ford is recalling 2.3 million vehicles that have faulty car door latches, and Ford is expecting the cost of the recall to dip into its profits.

On Thursday, Ford (F) expanded a recall announced Sunday that initially included 830,000 cars, saying the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration requested it be expanded to include 1.5 million additional vehicles.

The company said in a press release that a broken latch "typically results in a 'door-will-not-close' condition."

There's been one accident and three injuries reported due to the malfunction, according to Ford.

Ford anticipates the expansion to cost $640 million, adding to the $270 million the company expects to incur from the initial recalls announced Sunday.

Ford said in a public filing Thursday that it now expects to make $10.2 billion in pre-tax profit this year. That's down 5.6% from guidance the company issued in April, when Ford said it expects to match or exceed last year's record $10.8 billion profit.

The vehicles affected by the recall include 2013 to 2015 Ford C-MAX and Ford Escape, 2012 to 2015 Ford Focus, 2015 Ford Mustang, 2015 Lincoln MKC and 2014 to 2016 Ford Transit Connect.

Customers can visit Ford's website to see if their car is impacted.

The car maker has had problems with its door latches in the past. In April 2015, Ford Fusions, Fiestas and Lincoln MKZs were recalled for a similar problem.