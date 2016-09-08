It will now cost just $29 to fix a cracked iPhone

For those prone to cracking iPhone screens, Apple just made the blow a little easier on your wallet.

Following its iPhone 7 announcement on Wednesday, the company made a few adjustments to its AppleCare+ warranty plan. Most notably, it dropped the price for repairing a cracked screen from $99 to $29.

Of course, the deal only applies to AppleCare+ members, which costs $129 and includes two repairs from accidental damage (plus a service fee). After using the service twice, additional repairs -- like fixing a faulty home button -- cost $99.

Making it cheaper to fix the screen is part of Apple's larger effort to get customers to worry less about iPhone wear and tear. For example, the iPhone 7 is now water resistant and able to survive drops in the toilet. Apple (AAPL, Tech30) has long cited water damage as the biggest culprit for ruining iPhones. (AppleCare+ doesn't cover liquid damage.)

While cracked screens are an easier fix, it'll cost much more without the warranty: $149.

Startups like Redwood, Calif.-based iCracked have made a business out of fixing cracked smartphone screens at a more competitive price. The company sends technicians to your home, work or even a bar to repair a device for about $100. It's like Uber for cracked screens, and cheaper than what you might pay at an Apple store.

However, Apple (AAPL, Tech30) gives complimentary limited AppleCare+ for the first 90 days after customers purchase a new iPhone and one year of hardware repair coverage. But it doesn't cover accidental damage. An AppleCare+ plan that you purchase includes two years of coverage.

Apple confirmed the new AppleCare+ pricing is now in effect.