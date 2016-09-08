It will now cost just $29 to fix a cracked iPhone

For those prone to cracking iPhone screens, Apple just made the blow a little easier on your wallet.

Following its iPhone 7 announcement on Wednesday, the company made a few adjustments to its AppleCare+ warranty plan. Most notably, it dropped the price for repairing a cracked screen from $99 to $29.

Of course, the deal only applies to AppleCare+ members, which costs $99 (iPhone 6, 6 Plus and the iPhone SE) or $129 (iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, the 7 and 7 Plus) -- depending on the model. It includes two repairs from accidental damage, plus a service fee. After using the service twice, additional repairs -- like fixing a faulty home button -- cost $99.

Making it cheaper to fix the screen is part of Apple's larger effort to get customers to worry less about iPhone wear and tear. For example, the iPhone 7 is now water resistant and able to survive drops in the toilet. Apple (AAPL, Tech30) has long cited water damage as the biggest culprit for ruining iPhones.

While cracked screens are an easier fix, it'll cost more without the warranty: $149.

Startups like Redwood, Calif.-based iCracked have made a business out of fixing cracked smartphone screens at a more competitive price. The company sends technicians to your home, work or even a bar to repair a device for about $100. It's like Uber for cracked screens, and cheaper than what you might pay at an Apple store. But third-party repair companies don't have access to official iPhone parts, so you run the risk of it being just a quick fix.

Apple (AAPL, Tech30) gives complimentary 90-day tech support and limited hardware warranty for the first year after customers purchase a new iPhone, but it doesn't cover accidental damage. An AppleCare+ plan that you purchase includes two years of full coverage.

Apple confirmed the new AppleCare+ pricing is now in effect.