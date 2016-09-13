Supreme Court orders Backpage.com to comply with sex trafficking investigation

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Backpage.com must hand over documents to a Senate committee that is investigating its alleged role in facilitating child sex trafficking.

The Center for Missing and Exploited Children has identified Backpage as a primary online marketplace for child sex trafficking ads on the internet.

The website was subpoenaed nearly a year ago by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. When the subpoena -- which was issued in October 2015 -- went unanswered, the Senate took a rare move and held Backpage in contempt of Congress, which hadn't been done since 1995.

But Backpage and its CEO, Carl Ferrer, have refused to comply with the subpoena, arguing that the First Amendment protects the company from complying with the Senate's demands.

But on Tuesday, the nation's highest court ruled that free speech rights do not shield the company from investigators' demands.

Backpage did not immediately issue a response to the ruling.

Lawyers for Ferrer had argued in court papers, "This case highlights a disturbing -- and growing -- trend of government actors issuing blunderbuss demands for documents to online publishers of content created by third parties (such as classified ads) in a manner that chills First Amendment rights."

Stephen Valdeck a CNN contributor and law professor at the University of Texas called the case "an absolute quagmire in First Amendment doctrine."

"The whole fight is about whether and to what extent the First Amendment protects online publishers of third-party content (like Backpage)," Valdeck said.

Justice Samuel Alito recused himself from the vote citing a conflict of interest. His son, Philip Alito, works for the Senate subcommittee.

