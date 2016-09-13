Wells Fargo drops sales goals tied to bogus account scandal

Wells Fargo fires 5,300 for creating phony accounts
Wells Fargo fires 5,300 for creating phony accounts

Wells Fargo will stop setting the sales goals that bank employees say led to pressure to open millions of fake customer accounts.

The embattled bank says the change, announced early Tuesday, will be effective Jan. 1.

"We are eliminating product sales goals because we want to make certain our customers have full confidence that our retail bankers are always focused on the best interests of customers," said CEO John Stumpf.

Related: The $124 million payday for executive who led Wells Fargo's fake account unit

The bank last week agreed to pay a $185 million fine and refund $5 million in fees wrongly charged to customers. It also fired 5,300 employees who had opened false accounts to meet the sales goals.

Employees told CNNMoney they were under pressure to meet unrealistic goals or lose their jobs.

CNNMoney (New York) First published September 13, 2016: 7:38 AM ET

Social Surge - What's Trending

Mortgage & Savings

Terms & Conditions apply

NMLS #1136

CNNMoney Sponsors

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor