Apple's iOS 10 update is causing major headaches for some users

Apple users who were quick to download its latest iOS 10 software on Tuesday were subject to a major bug that left devices temporarily useless.

Not long after the company rolled out its new mobile operating system, some users complained it "bricked" their iPhones and iPads. Bricking refers to an issue that blocks access to your phone with a black screen.

Users who experienced a failed update were required to plug devices into computers and connect to iTunes to restore the system.

While the iOS issues are, of course, unexpected, it's always smart to hold off updating new mobile software until Apple works out first iteration kinks. Early adopters tend to find out about software bugs the hard way.

Do NOT update to iOS 10, it will probably brick your phone. Already happened to 5 people I know, including myself. pic.twitter.com/RlsVFWjquG — Michael Farrell (@mikefarrell) September 13, 2016

Looks like an iPhone brick after iOS 10 OTA update @iCulture @MacRumors pic.twitter.com/CPMXB9gCmx — PATJEM (@patjem) September 13, 2016

The restoration process should reinstate the device's most recent backup. If you haven't updated to iOS 10 and want to do so, be sure to back it up first to prevent data loss. To backup a device via iTunes, connect it via a USB cable to iTunes, tap on the device name and click "Back Up Now."

"We experienced a brief issue with the software update process, affecting a small number of users during the first hour of availability," an Apple spokesperson told CNNMoney in an emailed statement. "The problem was quickly resolved and we apologize to those customers. Anyone who was affected should connect to iTunes to complete the update or contact AppleCare for help."

The company's Twitter account is also fielding hundreds of complaints addressing the bricking issue.

Although you may want to wait to install iOS 10 for now, the new software has a lot to offer: There's a greater emphasis on photos and messaging, an improved Maps interface, and it finally allows you to remove default apps like Stocks or Find My Friends.