Samsung Galaxy Note 7s unwelcome on NYC's buses and trains

Some New York City commuters are in for a really boring commute to work with no phone to stare at.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority and New Jersey Transit are telling its customers with Galaxy Note 7 phones to shut off their devices before entering a subway station or boarding a train or bus.

".@MTA customers should turn off #Samsung Galaxy Note 7 before entering station or boarding bus due to concerns device's battery can ignite," a tweet from one of MTA's Twitter handles reads.

The New Jersey Transit said in its warning Tuesday that it's "strongly urging all customers not to use or charge the mobile device on board trains, buses, light rail vehicles or in stations and facilities."

MTA operates the New York City subway and bus systems, the Long Island Rail Road and Metro North -- while New Jersey Transit controls NJ Transit commuter trains.

The move affects a massive number of people in the New York metropolitan area that rely on public transit. MTA estimates about 5.7 million people on average ride the subway alone on a given weekday.

The request follows the revelation that the smartphones -- which were recalled on September 2 -- have a dangerous battery defect that can set the device on fire. Samsung has asked all Galaxy Note 7 owners to power down their devices immediately.

Horror stories have cropped up from customers all over the country, warning that the devices have caused injuries and damage.

The New York City Subway's official Twitter handle made its plea to customers in a string of tweets Tuesday.

One tweet clarified that "There have not been any reported cases of Galaxy Note7 igniting on MTA property."

There have not been any reported cases of Galaxy Note7 igniting on MTA property, but customers and employees should avoid using them.

Samsung has said there's been at least 35 reports of batteries catching fire or exploding. About 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 devices have been shipped.

The Federal Aviation Administration has also asked fliers to leave the devices at home.