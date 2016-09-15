The iPhone 7 hits stores -- but some models are already sold out

Starting bright and early on Friday, September 16, you can get your hands on a brand new iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus.

As long as you're not too picky about the color.

Nine days after announcing the pair of new devices, which are water resistant and feature beefed up cameras, Apple (AAPL, Tech30) will start selling them to eager fans in more than 25 countries. They'll be available at Apple stores, carriers, and retail partners. Many locations are opening their doors an hour early to accommodate the anticipated demand.

Related: Apple has already sold out of the jet black iPhone 7

However, Apple is already warning customers that some of the phones will be in short supply.

"During the online pre-order period, initial quantities of iPhone 7 Plus in all finishes and iPhone 7 in jet black sold out and will not be available for walk-in customers," the company said in a statement.

There's still hope. Even if Apple Stores are out, some carriers like T-Mobile (TMUS) and stores like Best Buy (BBY) could have harder-to-find configurations in stock. As a bonus, non-Apple retailers also tend to have shorter lines.

If you're not in a rush and don't fancy spending your morning waiting on a sidewalk, you can order an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus online through Apple (AAPL, Tech30) or a number of retailers.

Related: iPhone 7 pre-sales are through the roof, according to T-Mobile and Sprint

According to Apple's website, the jet black version of the iPhone 7 Plus won't ship until November in the U.S. All other colors, including matte black, will ship in two to three weeks if ordered online directly from Apple. Those wait times could change.

The 4.7-inch iPhone 7 starts at $649 and the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus starts at $769.