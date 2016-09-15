Peter Thiel denies he's talking to Donald Trump about Supreme Court job

Sorry to disappoint, but Chief Justice Peter Thiel probably isn't in the cards.

A story in the Huffington Post Thursday morning cited sources who said Donald Trump planned to nominate Thiel to the Supreme Court if he wins the election.

"Huffington Post's sources are lying," Thiel spokesman Jeremiah Hall told CNNMoney. "The truth is Peter hasn't had any conversations about a Supreme Court nomination and has no interest in the job."

Thiel has been a vocal supporter of Trump -- one of the most prominent in Silicon Valley to do so. He has long been a libertarian, but spoke at the Republican National Convention. He made history when he declared on stage that he was proud to be gay.