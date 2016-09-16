Chrysler is recalling 1.9 million cars and SUVs over airbag and seat belt defects linked to three deaths.

The defects could prevent air-bags and automatic seat-belt tighteners from being deployed properly in crashes, Fiat Chrysler (FCAM) said. It did not disclose the maker of the faulty equipment.

"The company is aware of three fatalities and five injuries that may potentially be related to this condition," it said in a statement.

The automaker said it no longer uses the faulty equipment. It was used in models made between 2010 and 2014.

The recalled models are: 2010 Chrysler Sebring, 2011-2014 Chrysler 200, 2010-2012 Dodge Caliber, 2010-2014 Dodge Avenger, and 2010-2014 Jeep Patriot and Compass SUVs.

Most of the cars -- an estimated 1.4 million -- were sold in the U.S. The remainder were sold in Canada (143,000), Mexico (82,000) and the rest of the world (284,000).

This is not the first large scale recall announced by Fiat Chrysler this year.

In April, it recalled 1.1 million cars and SUVs worldwide because of a gear selector problem that killed actor Anton Yelchin. The problem was a confusing gear selector that could lead some drivers to believe that their vehicle was in Park when it wasn't.