Get ready to pay more for beer and tomatoes if Donald Trump gets elected president.

Trump revived his promise to levy a 35% tariff on goods imported from Mexico on Thursday. He unleashed a tirade against Ford Motor Company (F) on Fox, saying he would make the automaker pay if it shifts jobs south of the border.

There's no question America imports a lot of cars and car parts from Mexico. The U.S. brought in $24 billion worth of motor vehicles from Mexico last year, making it the top product and accounting for 8% of total imports from Mexico, according to the United Nations Commodity Trade Statistics Database. The broader category of vehicles, parts and accessories totaled $75 billion, or 25% of all products from Mexico.

Related: Trump's 35% Mexico tax would cost Ford billions and hurt Americans

But the U.S. gets a whole lot more than just cars from its southern neighbor. It is our third largest supplier of goods overall, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

The imports include finished items that can hit store shelves or showrooms and parts that American manufacturers use to produce other goods, said Robert Lawrence, a professor of international trade and investment at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government. We also import a lot of oil from Mexico.

It's not clear just how extensive Trump's tariffs would be. But even the threat of an additional levy on products can send shivers through American firms. And it would interfere with the vast supply network between the two countries, Lawrence said.

American companies import a lot of computer and electronic equipment, from monitors to telephones to insulated wires to electric generators. These are among the top 30 products brought in from Mexico, according to the UN database.

Also popular are appliances, including refrigerators, air conditioners and centrifuges. Trump has lashed out at Carrier Corp., the air conditioning manufacturer which announced in February that it was moving its furnace operations in Indianapolis to Mexico by 2018.

"Here's what's going to happen," Trump said in April. "I'll get a call from the head of Carrier and he'll say, 'Mr. President, we've decided to stay in the United States. That's what's going to happen -- 100%."

Related: Yes, 'President Trump' really could kill NAFTA - but it wouldn't be pretty

Mexico also grew $21 billion of agricultural products shipped and eaten in the U.S. in 2015, making it our second largest supplier.

Among the most popular are avocados, tomatoes and berries. We bring in $4.8 billion of fresh vegetables, as well as $1.7 billion in snack foods and $1.4 billion in processed fruit and vegetables, according to the nation's trade representative.

And then there's that Mexican beer that Americans love so much. Corona. Modelo Especial. Dos Equis. The U.S. imported $2.8 billion of beer last year, according to the U.N. database, making it the 15th most popular import.

This vast array of items could be subject to a 35% levy if Trump makes good on his threat.

"If you had a blanket 35% tariff, you'd hit a lot of things you don't hear about in the campaign," said Gary Hufbauer, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.