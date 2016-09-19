New York workers face a tough commute after key rail routes closed

Wall Street workers could be in for a very rough commute.

Crucial transportation routes into New York City were closed early Monday after a backpack containing up to five devices was found in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

The backpack was found about 500 feet from a train trestle, and rail line service has been disrupted due to police activity.

NJ Transit said that its Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coastline rail service had been suspended, and it urged customers to find alternative means of transportation.

PATH, NJT and private carrier buses are cross-honoring rail tickets and passes, and commuters can visit PATH's website and NJT's website for information on suggested routes.

Amtrak, which ferries train passengers up and down the Eastern seaboard, also suspended service in Elizabeth. Amtrak said it was bringing trains into stations and allowing customers to disembark and seek alternative transportation.

The train operator said its Acela Express and Northeast Regional services would operate on a modified schedule Monday. It said passengers should be prepared for the possibility of additional cancellations and delays throughout the day.

Elizabeth Station is located just south of Newark Liberty International Airport, and the NJ Transit and Amtrak trains that run through it carry many tens of thousands of travelers and commuters bound for Manhattan each day.

The discover of the devices in Elizabeth came after an explosion shook New York's Chelsea neighborhood on Saturday, injuring 29 people.

The subway stations nearest the blast -- the 23rd Street and 28th Street stops -- were both open and working on Monday morning, according to New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Wall Street traders seem relatively unfazed over the explosion, with futures trading indicating a positive start to the day for U.S. markets.

-- Madison Park and Joe Sutton contributed reporting.