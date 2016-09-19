Galaxy Note 7 replacements coming Wednesday in U.S.

No lines in Seoul for Samsung recall
No lines in Seoul for Samsung recall

Americans who own Samsung's recalled Galaxy Note 7 smartphone will finally be able to pick up a replacement on Wednesday.

Regulators issued the recall last week after dozens of people reported that the Note 7 caught fire while charging.

Related: U.S. formally recalls Samsung Galaxy Note 7

The fixed phone's rollout marks the end of a costly, weeks-long nightmare for Samsung, which suspended sales of the phone Sept. 2. The fires were traced to a battery problem believed to affect 0.1% of the 2.5 million phones sold worldwide since August.

The Note 7 exchange program got off to a bumpy start outside the United States on Monday. In Samsung's home market of South Korea, the program didn't attract much demand in Seoul.

Related: Samsung begins Galaxy Note 7 exchange program in South Korea

Of the handful of Note 7 owners who visited one of the company's service centers in that city, only a few were able to exchange their phones. Some customers who bought the phone elsewhere or online were turned away.

Note 7 users stateside have been told to pick up their free replacement from Samsung, their wireless carrier or the store where they bought the phone.

CNNMoney (New York) First published September 19, 2016: 1:58 PM ET

Social Surge - What's Trending

Mortgage & Savings

Terms & Conditions apply

NMLS #1136

CNNMoney Sponsors

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor