The CEO of Mylan, which drastically raised the price of its lifesaving EpiPen, is in for a rough day.

Heather Bresch will testify Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee, whose top members said last week they are sympathetic to the "justified outrage" of families and schools struggling to afford the allergy treatment.

Mylan (MYL) has been slammed in recent weeks for raising the price of the EpiPen to about $600 for a pack of two, up from less than $100 in 2009. Parents launched an online petition asking Congress to stop the drug's "price gouging."

"We look forward to receiving answers next week from Mylan," Republican Jason Chaffetz and Democrat Elijah Cummings said in a statement.

Bresch has defended her company. In a CNBC interview last month, she faulted a "broken" health care system that "incentivizes higher prices" in the industry.

Mylan has not cut the cost of the EpiPen but did begin offering $300 savings cards for patients who have to pay full price for it. The pen injects a dose of epinephrine to stop life-threatening allergic reactions.

Mylan last week gave the committee documents detailing the profits made from EpiPen sales.

The treatment is also at the center of several antitrust investigations related to Mylan's school distribution program. And USA Today reported Tuesday that Bresch's mother used her job at an education association to help generate sales for the EpiPen.

Mylan told the newspaper there was "no truth to the suggestion that the company's efforts were anything but straightforward."

CNNMoney's Jackie Wattles contributed to this story.