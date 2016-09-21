Leon Cooperman, a billionaire investor and hedge fund manager, was charged on Wednesday with insider trading by the SEC.

Cooperman and his firm Omega Advisors were charged with using non-public information he learned from a corporate executive about a 2010 energy deal.

According to the SEC, Cooperman generated "substantial illicit profits" by purchasing stocks, options and bonds in Atlas Pipeline Partners in advance of the sale of its natural gas processing facility.

Atlas stock soared by 31% after the deal was announced publicly eight days after Cooperman learned of it, the SEC complaint says.

Omega, Cooperman's hedge fund, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Andrew Ceresney, director of the SEC's division of enforcement, said Cooperman "took advantage of other investors who did not have this information."

Cooperman, who Forbes says is worth just over $3 billion, received nonpublic information "in confidence" from an executive who was a major shareholder in Atlas, the SEC said.

After a 2015 deal, Atlas Pipeline's name changed to Targa (TRGP).

Last year, Cooperman got defensive over what he described as Hillary Clinton "crapping" all over the hedge fund industry.

"I have nothing to apologize for. I've made a lot of money. I'm giving it all back to society," Cooperman told CNNMoney's Cristina Alesci at the time.