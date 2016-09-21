The CEO of Mylan MYL

Heather Bresch was expected to defend her company before the House Oversight Committee by saying the company isn't pocketing massive profits by jacking up the cost of the EpiPen.

Related: CEO says Mylan isn't getting rich off EpiPen

"Yet another drug company, Mylan, has jacked up the price of a lifesaving product for no discernible reason," Representative Elijah Cummings, a Democrat from Maryland, told Bresch as the hearing opened.

He said it was happening so the company could get "filthy rich at the expense of our constituents."

The committee's top members have said they are sympathetic to the outrage of families and schools struggling to afford the device, which injects a dose of epinephrine to stop life-threatening allergic reactions. The hearing begins at 2 p.m. ET.

The cost of an EpiPen two-pack has risen from $94 in 2007 to $609 today. Parents launched an online petition asking Congress to stop what they called price gouging.

Related: How EpiPen came to symbolize corporate greed

Before the committee, Bresch plans to blame the misconception about big profits in part on "the complex environment in which pharmaceutical prices are determined," according to her prepared testimony, which was obtained by CNNMoney on Tuesday.

"I think many people incorrectly assume we make $600 off each EpiPen," Bresch plans to say. "This is simply not true."

In an CNBC interview last month, Bresch also blamed the price hikes on a "broken" health care system that "incentivizes higher prices" in the industry.