Fed leaves interest rates alone; dials down 2016 forecast

The Federal Reserve is still waiting for the right moment to raise interest rates.

Fed leaders decided not to increase the bank's key interest rate on Wednesday at the conclusion of a two-day meeting. The decision was largely expected by economists and investors who bet there was very little chance of a move.

The Fed also downgraded its forecast for economic growth in 2016 for the third time this year. It now projects growth this year to be 1.8%. In June it forecast growth of 2%.

As the Fed has hesitated to raise rates, there is a growing debate about its credibility. Many economists and investors say the Fed's hesitancy to raise rates -- and conflicting messages from its top leaders -- has eroded public confidence in the central bank.

The Fed last raised interest rates in December 2015, its first increase in nearly a decade. Currently, interest rates are in a range of 0.25% to 0.5%.

--To contact the author of this article please email patrick.gillespie@turner.com