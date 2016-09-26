West Elm opening chain of boutique hotels

West Elm doesn't just sell furniture anymore.

The company will open five boutique hotels starting in 2018. All of them will be designed with its contemporary look, and with the decor for sale.

West Elm, a brand of Williams-Sonoma (WSM), is partnering with hospitality management company DDK. The hotels will be in Detroit; Minneapolis; Indianapolis; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Savannah, Georgia.

A company website depicts rooms that resemble West Elm's modern furnishings. Each location will feature locally made items and reflect the city's local style, West Elm said.

West Elm, which opened its first store in New York in 2002, partnered with the startup Casper earlier this year to sell mattresses.

West Elm has more than 100 furniture stores in the United States. The company has posted 26 straight quarters of double-digit sales growth, the strongest brand within Williams-Sonoma.