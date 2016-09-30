1. Deutsche Bank slumps: Shares in Germany's biggest lender plunged more than 7% to a new record low after reports indicated that 10 hedge fund clients are reducing their dealings with the bank.

The action by the hedge funds, first reported by Bloomberg, is fueling anxiety about the bank's financial health. Investors also worry whether it can afford a looming U.S. fine for trading in toxic mortgages a decade ago.

Deutsche said in a statement that its financial position was stable and that its trading clients were sophisticated enough to understand that.

2. Markets pulled lower: Deutsche Bank's woes triggered hefty losses for European banks more broadly, pulling the region's main market indexes lower. Germany's DAX was down 1.5%, France's CAC 40 shed 1.6% and London's FTSE 100 fell 1.3%.

Other big bank stocks taking a hit included Italy's biggest bank, Unicredit (UNCFF), France's Credit Agricole (CRARY) and Barclays (BCS) in the U.K.

U.S. stock futures are also moving lower.

3. U.K. services robust: Data for July suggest the U.K. economy was more resilient in the wake of the June Brexit vote than many had predicted. Services activity, which accounts for nearly 80% of British GDP, rose 0.4% from June to July.

"[There is] no evidence of a significant impact of the outcome of the EU referendum on July's services output figures," the Office of National Statistics said.

4. Earnings and economics: McCormick (MKC) will report ahead of the open.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, the Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its latest report on Americans' personal income and spending, as well as consumer spending -- a key measure of inflation.

5. Thursday market recap: The Dow Jones industrial average was down 1%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq each shed 0.9%.

6. Coming next week:

Monday - Starbucks wage hike; Motor vehicles sales report

Tuesday - Vice presidential debate; Google announcement

Wednesday - International trade report; Petroleum status report

Thursday - Weekly jobless claims

Friday - September jobs report