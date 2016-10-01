'Saturday Night Live' kicks off with Baldwin's Trump taking on McKinnon's Clinton

Live from New York... it's the 2016 election!

"Saturday Night Live," one of the country's best satirical institutions, takes its first jab at Donald Trump taking on Hillary Clinton Saturday.

The long-time variety show will kickoff its 42nd season by bringing in a big name: Alec Baldwin. The actor, who has hosted the show a record 16 times, is set to portray Trump.

The announcement of Baldwin as Trump, which took place earlier this week, has stirred curiosity on how the "30 Rock" alum will parody the brash businessman turned presidential candidate.

If it seems that "SNL" is returning from hiatus later than usual this year, it is. The show has traditionally premiered in September, but producers chose to start in October this year in order to follow the first presidential debate and have more consecutive shows leading up to the election.

"SNL" has been satirizing presidential campaigns since 1976. Emmy winner Kate McKinnon has portrayed Hillary Clinton in numerous skits -- including an episode last season in which she was joined by the candidate herself. That said, this election is arguably unlike any other in terms of chaos and comic potential.

While the "SNL" saw audience growth around the 2008 election, it stayed steady in 2004 and 2012.

With all eyes looking towards November, Baldwin and McKinnon may lead the long-time sketch series to new heights both in viewership and funny moments leading to Election Day.