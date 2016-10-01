Netflix goes down. Twitter blows up.

Saturday bingewatchers were put on hold when Netflix experienced a massive outage.

Beginning just before 3 pm ET, users took to Twitter to air their complaints. Downdetector -- which monitors outage complaints online -- reported more than 7,000 posts from users all over the world at the peak of the outage Saturday afternoon.

It was problematic timing for the streaming service, which posted a slate of new movies and TV shows on Saturday -- including a few crowd favorites like "A Cinderella Story," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," "Titanic," and "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days."

A popular new live action series about Marvel superhero Luke Cage also started streaming Friday.

So, Twitter lit up with users venting their frustrations.

Netflix is down on a rainy Saturday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/SLKa6AfawQ — SUNNI (@SunniAndTheCity) October 1, 2016

Thank you, Twitter, for confirming that @Netflix is down and that it's just not me. How will I binge watch #LukeCage now?! D; — Jennifer L. (@jennxlai) October 1, 2016

Hi all - we are aware of streaming issues and we are working quickly to solve them. We will update you when they are resolved. — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) October 1, 2016

Netflix (NFLX, Tech30) acknowledged the issue at about 3:30 pm. The company posted on its customer service Twitter account, saying "we are aware of streaming issues and we are working quickly to solve them."