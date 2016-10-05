Tuesday night's vice presidential debate drew a smaller audience than the VP debates in 2012 and 2008, according to overnight Nielsen ratings.

Viewership figures will be available later in the day on Wednesday. Total viewership is likely to be somewhere in the 40 and 50 million viewer range.

We already know, though, that the Mike Pence-Tim Kaine debate was seen in roughly half the number of homes that tuned into the Donald Trump-Hillary Clinton debate on September 26.

ABC, which had an 8.6 household rating for the presidential debate in Nielsen's "metered markets," had a 4.5 household rating for the vice presidential debate. NBC had an 11.1 rating last time and a 4.9 rating this time.

No one expected the running mate debate to come anywhere close to the Trump-Clinton match-up. Once total viewership figures were released, Trump-Clinton ranked as the most-watched debate in American history, with about 84 million tuning in via TV and more viewing it online.

Even if the final ratings come in at the low end of estimates, 40 million people is still a huge audience for TV. Tuesday's VP debate was a high-profile opportunity for both candidates, and the media consensus was that Pence prevailed.

Still, it may be considered disappointing that the debate did not match the 2012 VP debate's ratings.

That debate, between Joe Biden and Paul Ryan, averaged 51.4 million viewers.

The Biden-Sarah Palin debate in 2008 ranks as the most-watched VP debate ever, with 69.9 million viewers, largely attributed to curiosity about Palin.

Nielsen's ratings do not count live streaming. Pence-Kaine reached hundreds of thousands of people via live streaming, but the concurrent viewership on YouTube was just a fraction of what it was for Trump-Clinton last week.

The VP debate was shown on a dozen TV channels big and small, but unlike in 2012 it was not shown on the country's two biggest Spanish language networks, Univision and Telemundo. This absence will further diminish the total viewership of the debate.