Hurricane Matthew even shut down the Magic Kingdom.

Walt Disney World closed its Florida amusement parks Friday as the storm battered the state's Atlantic coast with winds stronger than 100 mph.

Disney's four main theme parks in the Orlando area were closed: the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and the Animal Kingdom. Disney also closed its water parks, including Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, and other venues.

There was no immediate word when they would reopen.

The Walt Disney World Resort hotel and its restaurants remained open, though guests were "advised to remain indoors through the duration of the storm."

The company said Disney Resort cancellation fees would be waived. The company also said it would help guests who booked flights through Disney to reschedule.

Matthew, a Category 3 storm, also whipped Cape Canaveral with strong winds and knocked out power for nearly half a million people. The hurricane swept through the Caribbean on Thursday, killing hundreds of people, mostly in Haiti.