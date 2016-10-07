Verizon and Sprint say you can turn in your Galaxy Note 7 replacement

Still worried that your replacement Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phone might catch fire? If you're a Verizon or Sprint customer, you can trade it in for a completely different phone.

The carriers announced the moves Friday. Two days earlier, a phone believed to be a replacement Note 7 caught fire on board a Southwest Airlines flight -- prompting another inquiry by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"[A]ny Verizon customer concerned about the safety of their replacement Note 7 smartphone ... will be able to exchange it for an alternate smartphone," a Verizon (VZ, Tech30) spokeswoman said.

A Sprint (S) spokeswoman issued a similar statement that also included a time restriction.

"We will exchange it for any other device at any Sprint retail store during the investigation window," it reads.

T-Mobile (TMUS) did not announce a new program on Friday. The carrier said its existing policy allows customers to change their minds within two weeks of a purchase.

A spokeswoman for AT&T (T, Tech30) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Samsung launched its new flagship Note 7 smartphone in August.

A few weeks after the device went on sale, some customers reported their phones catching on fire while charging. In September, Samsung launched a global recall program for 2.5 million devices.

The company urged customers to turn in their phones to get a free replacement or a refund. But some customers who got a new Note 7 started reporting problems of overheating.

A spokeswoman for the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Friday the agency had no updates on its recently opened investigation.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.