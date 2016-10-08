Tic Tac to Donald Trump: 'Respect women'

Tic Tac wants nothing to do with Donald Trump's latest scandal.

In a "hot mic" video from 2005 that was revealed Friday by The Washington Post, the Republican nominee is heard casually making numerous salacious and vulgar comments about women -- before saying he plans to pop a few Tic Tacs, just in case he decides to plant an unwanted kiss on a woman he's about to greet.

That namedrop crossed the line, and Tic Tac called Trump out.

"Tic Tac respects all women," the company tweeted Saturday. "We find the recent statements and behavior completely inappropriate and unacceptable."

The 11-year-old footage of Trump is the latest bombshell to drop on the 2016 presidential race. Trump took the rare step of apologizing for his comments.

But on Saturday, it was clear Trump's apology did little to tame the backlash.

Elected officials lined up to decry Trump's comments. Republican members of Congress pulled their support for the nominee. Many said they wanted Trump's running mate, Mike Pence, moved to the top of the ticket.

Trump's wife, Melania, who he was in a relationship with when the 2005 footage was captured, called his comments "unacceptable and offensive," though she urged supporters to forgive him "as I have."