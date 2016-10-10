Clinton-Trump debate was Twitter success. Will TV ratings follow?

The second Clinton-Trump debate generated even more online attention than the first face-off did.

Will increased Facebook and Twitter chatter translate to higher ratings? We will find out later Monday when overnight Nielsen numbers are released.

The first debate, held on September 26, set an all-time record for presidential debate viewership. About 84 million Americans watched that debate via TV, according to Nielsen, and millions more watched via the Internet.

In the days leading up to Sunday's rematch, television executives predicted that the second debate would have a slightly smaller audience. A chief reason: one of the big broadcast networks that aired the first debate, NBC, aired "Sunday Night Football" during the second debate instead.

But all bets about the ratings were off in the wake of Friday's revelations about the "Trump tape." On a 2005 videotape unearthed by NBC and revealed by The Washington Post, Trump and Billy Bush made sexually aggressive comments about women.

NBC has suspended Bush from the "Today" show.

Saturation news coverage of the tape -- and widespread shock about its contents -- may have contributed to higher overall ratings for Sunday night's town hall style debate.

Trump's production of a "pre-game show" may have also helped. He held a shocking photo op with several women who accused Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct and accused Hillary Clinton of attacking them.

According to Facebook (FB, Tech30), which crunched its numbers overnight, the debate between 9:03 and 10:37 p.m. ET was "the most talked-about debate on Facebook -- ever."

The company found that about 20 million users in the United States were commenting, liking and sharing content about the debate.

The same thing was true on Twitter (TWTR, Tech30). "Tonight's #debate was the most tweeted ever," the company said afterward, "with more than 17 million debate-related tweets sent."

Furthermore, Twitter said, Sunday was "the most tweeted day of the entire 2016 election, with nearly 30 million tweets sent."

Both social networks found that Trump dominated online chatter, garnering a lot more "share of conversation" than Clinton.

Many of the comments about both candidates were negative.