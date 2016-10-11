Samsung kills off Galaxy Note 7 smartphone

Samsung has permanently halted production and sales of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone after failing to correct a problem that was causing the devices to burst into flames.

The episode is a major embarrassment for Samsung (SSNLF), which was forced to recall 2.5 million Note 7s shortly after the phone was launched in August.

The South Korean firm then started to issue replacement phones but a number of customers have reported that those devices also caught fire, including one aboard a passenger jet.

-- Jethro Mullen contributed reporting.

CNNMoney (London) First published October 11, 2016: 5:43 AM ET

