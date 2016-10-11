Uber: Fast facts

Founders Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp created ride-hailing app Uber in 2008. Their inspiration: They had trouble finding a taxi in Paris during a snowy evening.

Initially delivering black cars to customers in a select U.S. cities, the company has blossomed to serve nearly 500 cities in 66 countries. Uber is now valued at nearly $70 billion. The company has used its funding to expand into food delivery, helicopters and self-driving vehicles.

Uber's rapid expansion hasn't come without controversy, with several cities around the world resisting its unregulated model. Uber's insurgence has angered many cities' local taxi drivers.

