Kim Kardashian sues over robbery story

Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in Paris recently and now says she has also been victimized by an online publication.

The reality star filed suit in a federal lawsuit in New York against MediaTakeOut.com -- and its founder Fred Mwangaguhunga -- alleging they libeled her.

According to the suit Media Takeout published a series of stories "in which they claimed, without any factual support whatsoever, that Kardashian faked the robbery, lied about the violent assault, and then filed a fraudulent complaint with her insurance company to bilk her carrier out of millions of dollars."

CNN has reached out to Media TakeOut and Mwangaguhunga for comment.

The stories ran under headlines which said evidence pointed to her staging the robbery, that French police suspected Kardashian West of letting the robbers in, and that she was guilty of a federal crime if she had indeed faked the robbery and filed a $5.6 million insurance claim.

The articles have since appeared to have been removed from the site.

The legal action is the first high profile thing Kardashian West has done since the heist as she has been maintaining a low profile.

But it's not the first suit she's filed.

In 2007, Kardashian West filed suit against porn company Vivid Entertainment for distributing her now famous sex tape with former boy friend, singer Ray J. Five years later, she settled a $20 million lawsuit against The Gap over an Old Navy TV commercial that featured Kardashian look-alike and model, Melissa Molinaro.

Kardashian West is seeking a jury trial against Media TakeOut and damages to be determined at the time of trial.

Mwangaguhunga told Vice in a 2014 story that an example of "the definitive Media Takeout story" was a piece the site published with nude images of Kardashian West's husband, rapper Kanye West.