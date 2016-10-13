Trump supporters tweet to #Repealthe19th

Make America ... go back to 1900?

The 19th amendment was passed in 1920, granting women the right to vote. And this week, in 2016, an actual trending hashtag on Twitter is #Repealthe19th.

On Tuesday, FiveThirtyEight published maps of projected outcomes of the presidential election. One showed what could happen if just men voted (Donald Trump would emerge victorious), the other if just women voted (Hillary Clinton would be the first female president, by a landslide).

A similar map was touted in a Trump campaign email on Wednesday morning asking for donations from supporters: "We're making huge gains against Crooked Hillary that you can see for yourself," it read.

The maps seemed to have sparked an idea among some Trump supporters -- what if the 19th Amendment were repealed? And a hashtag was born.

I would be willing to give up my right to vote to make this happen #repealthe19th https://t.co/vndQu9dKFP — CT Christian 4 Trump (@TracyOgrodnik) October 12, 2016

But far outweighing the number of tweets in support of a repeal were those outraged by the very suggestion.

Call me a crazy feminist, but I don't think taking away half the county's right to vote is a joke or amusing at all. #repealthe19th — Laura Hough (@LauraHough24) October 12, 2016

In response to a study showing Trump would win if only men voted, some of his backers are tweeting #RepealThe19th. DEPLORABLE. #WomenSaveUs — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 12, 2016

#repealthe19th My grandmother, Irene Murray, fought for the vote. I owe it to her to keep misogynists like Trump out of the White House. pic.twitter.com/knWVrTVvYL — Lois Murray (@ezrateach) October 12, 2016

If you needed any more evidence that bigotry and misogyny are on the ballot Nov. 8, look no further than #repealthe19th — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 12, 2016

It wasn't lost on people that #Repealthe19th comes on the heels of another gender-charged hashtag, also created with Trump in mind. Last Friday, New York Times best-selling author Kelly Oxford started the hashtag #NotOkay in response to a 2005 tape that surfaced of Trump making profoundly offensive and misogynistic comments about women.

Trump's comments exemplified rape culture, the act of normalizing and overlooking violence against women.

And Oxford started getting women to talk about their stories of sexual assault. As of Wednesday morning, Oxford tweeted that more than 30 million people had read or contributed to the #NotOkay hashtag.

Something particularly chilling about #RepealThe19th trending as women come forward to say they were sexually abused by a powerful man. — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) October 13, 2016

Since the 2005 tape came out on Friday, at least four more women, including a former People Magazine reporter, have publicly said that Trump made inappropriate physical advances.