Trump, comparing sex to Vietnam, said in 1998 he should receive the Congressional Medal of Honor

In a previously unreported 1998 interview with Howard Stern, Donald Trump compared sex to going to battle in Vietnam and joked he should be getting the Congressional Medal of Honor.

In the May 7, 1998 appearance, obtained and reviewed by CNN's KFile, Trump also said "women are worse than men, they're more sexually aggressive than men," adding, "If they're married they're even worse."

Trump also spoke at length about his Miss Universe contest, telling Stern and co-host Robin Quivers, "we don't base it on talent, we don't base it on brains."

Trump's past comments on women and sex have received renewed scrutiny after a 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape surfaced last week in which Trump brags about doing anything he wants to women — including grabbing them by the genitals — because he's a star. Trump has called those comments "locker room talk," but did apologize for them in a video statement.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

CNN's KFile has previously reported on several of Trump's appearances on Stern, including one in which he expressed approval of the radio shock jock calling his daughter, Ivanka, a "piece of ass," and another in which he said of actress Lindsay Lohan, "deeply troubled" women are "always the best in bed." A spokesperson for the Trump campaign has not returned a request for comment on those comments.

Comparing sex to Vietnam:

"Have you had sex with Anna Nicole Smith?" Stern asked Trump in the 1998 interview.

"It's funny Howard, if I had sex with a number of women that I'm supposed to have had sex with, I wouldn't be talking to you right now. I'd be dead," Trump said.

"Yeah, you'd be dead," said Stern. "You'd have some disease."

"I'd be dead," added Trump.

During the conversation, Trump said, "You know in the book I wrote that women are worse then men, they're more sexually aggressive then men."

"Not my wife," Stern said.

"No, no they're worse then men," Trump said. "If they're married they're even worse."

Trump and Stern then returned to the discussion after speaking about single life and dating.

"Hey, so wait a second, get back to my question," Stern said. "Let's say you're with a hot chick, right? But you're so germ paranoid, and I'm germ paranoid, do you say to them, 'look you've got to go take a medical test before I do you.'"

"Well, you'd like to say that, and sometimes you do," added Trump. "The problem is that sometimes your own chemicals take over and you can't wait."

"So you'll just have straight intercourse with a rubber with them right?" Stern asked.

"Well, I don't know, you know there's lots of different ways of doing it. It's a very complicated subject. They say that more people were killed by women in this act than killed in Vietnam, OK," Trump said.

"Yes, that is true," replied Stern.

"You know, you get criticized for that statement, but that statement is very easily true," added Trump.

Stern responded, "I even went as far to say that you're braver than any Vietnam vet because you're out there screwing a lot of women."

"Getting the Congressional Medal of Honor, in actuality," said Trump.

Later in the interview Trump and Stern again compared avoiding STDs to Vietnam.

"I'm having a good time, but Howard, you know the one negative: It's very, very dangerous out there," said Trump.

"Yes it is, it's your Vietnam," added Stern.

"It's Vietnam," added Trump. "It is very dangerous. So I'm very, very careful."

On the Miss Universe pageant:

"You won't find rocket scientists, you won't find brain surgeons. What you'll find are the most beautiful women in the world," Trump said.

"And they do wear bikinis and thongs, right?" asked Stern.

"They wear thongs, they wear bikinis, they wear high heels," said Trump. "They wear just about everything that you're not supposed to wear because that's not politically correct."

"Right, the show is totally politically incorrect," said Stern.

"Totally politically incorrect," said Trump. "You know Miss America went to politically correct and their ratings have been nosediving. They're not allowed to wear heels. They're not allowed to wears shoes. They have to wear these very large bathing suits in one piece. We don't do that.'

"The problem with Miss America, you know the girls are talented, they do have talent, but it's very tough to find great beauty with great talent, and they do" added Trump. "And I'm a big fan of Miss America, I think it's great, I literally host it in Atlantic City because of my places. But, I'll tell you the women in Miss America are just not nearly as beautiful as the women in Miss USA or Miss Universe."

"Hey, I'm gonna tell you something," replied Stern. "Maybe you can't say it, I will. In Miss America, a lot of them are pigs. They're flat."

"Well, it's a different level of standard and it's a different level of beauty," said Trump.

Trump later said he doesn't date Miss Universe contestants during the show, but he takes them to dinner after their reign is over.

"See, I would never want to date a Miss Universe during a run, but after your reign, I take them out to dinner," added Trump.

"You do them," said Stern. "I'm not tuning in for a debate. I don't want any brainy broads. I want a hot looking chick. When I go to the beach, at Jones Beach, I can see hotter chicks than I see on Miss America. That's why this Miss Universe is good. I'm with Donald on this. He knows what guys dig: thongs, high heels."

"You want to see pretty women," co-host Robin Quivers said.

"Pretty, dumb chicks," said Stern.

"You know, we don't base it on talent. Hey Robin, we don't base it on talent, we don't base it on brains. We don't base it—we base it on one thing: beauty," said Trump.

"As Donald once said to me off the air, I wanna be able to watch this thing with the sound off, don't even matter," added Stern. "I wanna hear conversation I'll talk to my wife. You know what I'm saying?"

"That's exactly right," Trump said.