Frank Miller's next comic book character: Donald Trump?

Frank Miller would love to get his hands on a new comic creation: Donald Trump.

Miller, the man behind many comic classics, told CNN that this year's political world has even "out-cartooned comic books" and that the businessman turned presidential candidate is ripe for the medium.

"I can't wait to get my hands on Donald Trump," Miller said in an interview at New York Comic Con. "I've got no mercy. I'm a cartoonist. Cartoonists are not people who just do little story books for kids. Cartoonists are the people with a pie and their the face."

People who aren't comic book fans may not know Miller's name, but if you've watched "Sin City" or "300" or any number of other comic book-related movies you've seen his influence. Miller has created iconic comic books and graphic novels that have changed that industry and shaped some of the genre's biggest box office hits.

"The Dark Knight Returns," Miller's 1986 comic masterpiece considered by some to be the best Batman story, has had an impact on everything from Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy to last March's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

"Batman's always going to have a comeback inside him. The myth is too simple and too strong to fail. You could tell his origin in a sentence: His parents were murdered," Miller said. "You don't have to use radiation. You don't have to use anything. You don't even have to use another planet. It's that simple. He was devastated and he decided to set the world straight and had the resources and the will to do it."

Though Miller has had a long legacy that has stretched from the page to the screen -- his influence can currently be seen in Netflix's "Daredevil," which uses the look and feel he gave the character when he was writing the "Daredevil" comic book -- he never saw himself working in movies or creating work for the sake of popularity or money.

"You cannot do creative work and expect success. You aren't really leading a proper creative life if you do it with your only goal being for it to be successful," he said. "You've got to have a story that's burning inside of you that hurts until it comes out."