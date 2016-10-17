Richard Branson: Fast facts

This week, the guest curator for "The Big Idea" on the CNN MoneyStream app is Richard Branson.

Occupation: Founder and CEO, Virgin

Sir Richard Branson began his career as an entrepreneur in 1972 with the launch of Virgin Records, a chain of record stores in the UK. The music label expanded through the 1980s, and in 1984, Branson created his own airline Virgin Atlantic. Today, the Virgin Group brand is made up of more than 60 companies.

In 2004, Branson established the nonprofit foundation Virgin Unite to address social and environmental issues. He was knighted by Prince Charles in 2000 for his entrepreneurship.

Branson is active on social media, especially Twitter, where he has built a following of more than 8 million users. He has also broken several world records. In 1987, he became the first to cross the Atlantic Ocean in a hot air balloon.

- Marijuana arrests outnumber those for violent crimes, study finds (New York Times)

- More than 150 countries reach 'monumental' deal to phase out gases that are making global warming worse (BBC)

- A day at the races: Formula E kicks off in Hong Kong (CNN)

