A 'Candy Crush' game show is coming to CBS

Just when you thought Candy Crush Saga was played out, it's about to get even more screen time.

CBS announced Candy Crush, the massively popular sweets-themed mobile game, is getting its own TV game show.

The one-hour live show -- developed by Lionsgate in collaboration with popular game maker King -- will feature teams of two competing to be crowned a Candy Crush champion.

According to the show's description, people will use brains and brawn to compete on "interactive game boards" using "next generation technology."

The concept sounds like a more technical version of Wipeout -- the once popular and now canceled ABC obstacle course game show. Wipeout was developed by executive producer Matt Kunitz, the man who is also behind the forthcoming Candy Crush series.

He will be working closely with King's chief creative officer and Candy Crush Saga creator Sebastian Knutsson on the project.

It's unclear what type of "next generation technology" will be used or how players will interact with the boards and others in the arena. No host or premiere date is known yet, either.

CBS, Lionsgate and King have not responded to a request for comment.

Candy Crush has attracted a loyal and addicted fan base since its 2012 -- many of which have made in-app purchases. Users still play about 18 billion game rounds each month.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI, Tech30) acquired King earlier this year for $5.9 billion.

Despite the popularity of the match-three game, King's other games -- such as Farm Heroes Super Saga and Pet Rescue Saga -- haven't been as successful.

The audience for the Candy Crush Saga remains broad across age and gender demographics. But whether producers can get people to tear their heads away from a mobile screen to the TV screen is yet to be seen.