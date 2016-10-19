New York Times taps another Sulzberger as heir apparent

The New York Times has named an heir apparent to run the paper, and it's from the family that has run it for more than a century.

Arthur Gregg Sulzberger, 36, was named deputy publisher on Wednesday, positioning him to succeed his father, Arthur Sulzberger Jr., who has been publisher since 1992. A.G. Sulzberger, as he is known, represents the fifth generation of the family to help run the paper since Adolph Ochs purchased it in 1896.

He joins management as The Times wrestles with the transition to digital media. It recently dropped its NYT Now app designed to attract a younger generation of readers. The paper cut about 100 staffers from its newsroom through buyouts and layoffs in 2014, and its story announcing A.G. Sulzberger's new position confirmed that another round of downsizing of the newsroom looms early next year.

Shares of New York Times Co. (NYT) are down 14% so far this year.