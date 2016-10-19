Excedrin wins Wednesday's presidential debate

Excedrin just might be the winner of Wednesday night's presidential debate.

The company behind the headache medicine sent a pitch-perfect promoted tweet tied to the debate, and it that took off like few ads ever do in the Twitterverse early Wednesday.

"The possibility of a #DebateHeadache is high. Be prepared with Excedrin," it said.

The tweet quickly got more than 2,100 likes and 900 retweets, and the hashtag #DebateHeadache started trending on Twitter. The company was showered with approving comments on Twitter.

The possibility of a #DebateHeadache is high. Be prepared with Excedrin®. pic.twitter.com/J1c1Mg6Wsk — Excedrin® (@Excedrin) October 19, 2016

Promoted tweets aren't generally well-received on Twitter, but this was an exception.

@Excedrin this just made my morning. Probably one of the best promoted tweets ever — Tom John (@tomjohn01) October 19, 2016

Some wanted to reward the author of Excedrin's tweet.

@Excedrin give the genius who came up with this a raise 👏👏👏 — Fiza Bo Biza (@fiza76) October 19, 2016

Many commenters picked up on the spirit of the original tweet, expressing dread over the symptoms they expected to accompany the debate.

@Excedrin Great ad, now if you've got something for the associated nausea... #DebateHeadache — Ex-GOP Laura (@PatriotLaura) October 19, 2016

@Excedrin You should make an Excedrin for hangovers — JIM BEHRLE (@thethirddebate) October 19, 2016

Other tweets took took shots at one candidate or the other.