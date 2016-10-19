Tesla's dropping a surprise announcement tonight

Elon Musk is a master showman. Consider the big Tesla announcement coming tonight at 8:00 pm eastern time. The Tesla CEO has been teasing a big "new product" reveal for a week and a half now.

Is it a physical product like a truck, or new software like an improved Autopilot? We don't know. Is it something all-new or just a big update to some existing product? We don't know that either.

This is, after all, the same man who plans to colonize Mars in the not-too-distant future. So really anything is possible.

Musk first promised a "Tesla product unveiling on the 17th (unexpected by most)" on Twitter Oct. 9. Then, on the 15th, he tweeted "Moving the Tesla announcement to Wednesday. Needs a few more days of refinement."

Now it seems all systems are a go. "Tesla announcement goes live at 5pm California time." Musk tweeted Wednesday. "30 minutes of media Q&A to follow."

That's 8pm eastern time, or just an hour before the third and final presidential debate kicks off at 9pm. Whether the Tesla (TSLA) news will become fodder for the debate is anyone's guess.

Personally, I doubt it's something major, like an entirely new vehicle, since Tesla would normally do more than a 30 minute Q&A for something like that. But I'm going to have to wait and find out at 8pm tonight along with everyone else.