1. Debate reactions: Investors are staying calm after a nasty presidential debate that pitted Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton.

U.S. stock futures are holding steady.

European markets are mixed in early trading, with investors seeming uncertain on which way to go. Asian markets mostly ended with positive results.

"The markets' reaction to the debate was fairly muted," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at City Index in London. "Some of the policies that Clinton laid out during the final debate, including higher taxes, changes to the health care sector and green energy initiatives, could unsettle markets in the long-term."

2. ECB expectations: The European Central Bank will announce its latest monetary policy decision and then hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Markets are not expecting any major policy changes.

The big focus will be on whether ECB President Mario Draghi gives any hints about his plans for the central bank's massive economic stimulus program.

As of right now, the program is set to wrap up in early 2017.

3. Focus on autos -- Tesla, Mitsubishi: Shares in Tesla (TSLA) look set to dip when markets open as investors react to the automaker's self-driving car announcement.

Tesla on Wednesday unveiled new technology that will make its cars fully self-driving. Tesla expects that by the end of 2017, these cars should be able to drive from New York City to Los Angeles without the driver having to do anything.

Meanwhile, investors are watching Mitsubishi Motors, which is expected to announce that Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn will add to his duties and serve as chairman of the scandal-plagued firm. Shares were up nearly 3% on Thursday in Tokyo.

4. Market movers -- American Express, eBay, oil: American Express (AXP) shares are shooting up and eBay (EBAY) shares are tumbling by about 7% premarket as investors react to new earnings released on Wednesday afternoon.

Crude futures are dipping by about 1% after oil hit its highest level in a year on Wednesday.

5. Earnings: Earnings season rolls on with quarterly reports before the bell from American Airlines (AAL), Nestle (NSRGY), IMAX (IMAX), Verizon (VZ, Tech30), Union Pacific (UNP) and Dunkin' Brands (DNKN).

PayPal (PYPL, Tech30), E*Trade (ETFC) and Microsoft (MSFT, Tech30) plan to release earnings after the close.

