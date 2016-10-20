'Manchester By The Sea' leads nominations for the 2016 Gotham Awards

Nominations for the 2016 IFP Gotham Awards were announced Thursday, a bellwether for indie films with Oscar accolade potential.

"Manchester By The Sea" leads the field with four nominations: Best Feature, Best Actor for Casey Affleck, Breakthrough Actor and Best Screenplay. Barry Jenkins' "Moonlight," starring Trevante Rhodes, earned three nominations. The film's cast will also be awarded a special Gotham Jury Award.

The Gotham Awards will be presented November 28 in New York City -- just two weeks ahead of nomination announcements for the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Gotham's TV nominees included "Jessica Jones," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Master of None," and "The Girlfriend Experience."

Hollywood veterans Amy Adams, Ethan Hawke, Arnon Milchan and Oliver Stone will be awarded with Gotham tributes.

Read the full list of nominees in the film categories below:

Best Feature

"Certain Women"

"Everybody Wants Some!!"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

"Paterson"

Best Actor

Casey Affleck -- "Manchester by the Sea"

Jeff Bridges -- "Hell or High Water"

Adam Driver -- "Paterson"

Joel Edgerton -- "Loving"

Craig Robinson -- "Morris from America"

Best Actress

Kate Beckinsale -- "Love & Friendship"

Annette Bening -- "20th Century Women"

Isabelle Huppert -- "Elle"

Ruth Negga -- "Loving"

Natalie Portman -- "Jackie"

Special Gotham Jury Award

Cast of "Moonlight"

Best Documentary

"Cameraperson"

"I Am Not Your Negro"

"O.J.: Made in America"

"Tower"

"Weiner"

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Robert Eggers -- "The Witch"

Anna Rose Holmer -- "The Fits"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert -- "Swiss Army Man"

Trey Edward Shults -- "Krisha"

Richard Tanne -- "Southside with You"

Breakthrough Actor

Lily Gladstone -- "Certain Women"

Lucas Hedges -- "Manchester by the Sea"

Royalty Hightower -- "The Fits"

Sasha Lane -- "American Honey'

Anya Taylor-Joy -- "The Witch"

Best Screenplay

"Hell or High Water"

"Love & Friendship"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

"Paterson"

.