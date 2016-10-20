Ken Bone is back! In an Izod ad, naturally

Ken Bone's brush with stardom isn't over yet.

Bone is the undecided voter in the eye-catching red Izod sweater who asked a question during the second debate, which then went viral. Now Izod is climbing on board the everyman phenomenon by featuring Bone in a new get out the vote commercial.

In the spot called "Ken Bone's Fifteenth Minute," Bone encouraged people to "get out and vote. Get out and make your voice heard. It's all about being part of the political process."

Bone also said Americans want "devoted leaders" in office, and that people need to vote in order for that to happen.

"It's really important that we don't give up on the political process," he added.

The commercial appears on Izod's YouTube channel. Izod has yet to confirm whether the ad will air on TV.

The ad campaign asks viewers this question: "If you had fifteen minutes, what would you say? Wearing an IZOD red sweater is optional, but recommended...we want you to be comfortable."

The Izod commercial comes after it was revealed that Bone had posted creepy comments on Reddit about photos of nude women and confessed to committing felony insurance fraud.

The ad was posted to YouTube on Thursday, well after the Reddit comments became public. Izod did not respond to a request for comment.

Bone has already partnered with Uber on a similar get out the vote promotion. He wasn't paid for that spot but instead received Uber credit.

"I don't think I'm going to continue to be internet famous forever," Bone said in the ad. "I really do expect at the end of the election, that it winds down. And when it's over, it's over, and I'm happy to have played my role."