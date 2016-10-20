Hillary Clinton wants to make sure Donald Trump's words cost him.

Her campaign has launched a fundraising tool called Troll Trump that lets people automatically donate to Clinton every time Trump tweets.

"Show Donald that his unhinged rhetoric comes at a cost," reads the sign-up page. It comes with a pledge: "I'm sick and tired of your hateful comments about the American people. Happy tweeting!"

People can donate as little as 25 cents or as much as they want. They can also set daily donation limits so it won't break the bank when Trump goes on a Twitter tirade like this one:

Wow, Crooked Hillary was duped and used by my worst Miss U. Hillary floated her as an "angel" without checking her past, which is terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016

Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016

The tool was suggested -- in jest -- by writer Matt Bellassai.

Automatically donate every time Trump tweets something offensive with our new tool: https://t.co/XcTt51uKsd https://t.co/WPM1I9yeVv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 18, 2016

By Thursday morning, the Clinton campaign said it was taking in $1,100 in automatic donations for each Trump tweet -- including one in which he claimed, without offering evidence, that Clinton had gotten the debate questions in advance.