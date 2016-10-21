Wall Street Journal seeks 'substantial number' of buyouts

The Wall Street Journal is seeking a "substantial number" of buyouts in an effort to "limit" layoffs, the newspaper's editor-in-chief Gerard Baker said Friday.

In a memo sent to staff, Baker said that all news employees worldwide are eligible for an "enhanced voluntary severance benefit."

The benefit, he said, is designed to "limit the number of involuntary layoffs."

The announcement came two days after the newspaper announced a substantial "revamp," that would likely include consolidation of sections.

"We are seeking a substantial number of employees to elect this benefit, but we reserve the right to reject a volunteer based on business considerations," Baker wrote in the memo, which was provided to CNNMoney.

"I regret of course the need for such a move and I appreciate deeply the dedication all of you continue to show through challenging times," he added. "Thanks to your hard work, the news department continues to produce world-class journalism every day and I'm confident this process is the right one to set us on the right footing for renewed growth in the years ahead."

The enhanced buyout package will be available through October 31.

Such announcements have become commonplace in a news media industry plagued by economic uncertainty. They've become relatively frequent at the Wall Street Journal, too.

The paper was hit by extensive layoffs last year as part of a reorganization of its coverage areas and a renewed focus on its digital coverage.